Zero Woman R

Last movie of Zero Woman Series! The serious crime unit of police will do anything to conclude a case, even kill people. Few people in the unit know the truth. The only woman in the unit, named Zero, who is a tragic figure. She has neither records nor identities in the society. A serial murder of important persons in political and financial fields occurs. Victims are killed after similar temptations. Another police unit, Hayami, often sees Zero's shadow while he is investigating the crime. In the meantime, Yuki, a killer who with hatred heart to do crazy killings and made the innocent more complicated.