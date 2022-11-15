Zeta Gundam A New Translation II: Lovers

Not Available

Universal Century 0087, as the civil war between the AEUG and the Titans continues, Kamille meets a mysterious girl named Four. But his encounter with Four, one of the Titans' "cyber-Newtypes," fills his heart with anguish. The grief-stricken Kamille fights his way back to space to find the new mobile suit Z Gundam waiting for him. Meanwhile Paptimus Scirocco, the man from Jupiter, has added his strength to that of the Titans. And a third power is finally making its move, in the form of the Zeon remnants of Axis... With enhanced animation and a theme song by GACKT, the tragic romance of Kamille and Four unfolds in this second part of the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam feature trilogy.