Narendra is the owner of a newspaper that faces financial difficulties. His wife comes from a rich family and refuses to assist Narendra with his problems, and complains about his financial inadequacies all the time, and takes off to visit her family frequently. Financial difficulties compound to such an extend that Narendra may be forced to close his newspaper, and his health also suffers. Will his wife and her family help him now? Excellent acting scores from the entire cast.