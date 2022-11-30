Not Available

The movie "Gesar Tibetan Opera" tells the story of Zade, a child on the grassland, was influenced by his parents since he was a child, loves Gesar culture, indulges in Gesar Tibetan opera, dreams of performing "Gesar" Tibetan opera on stage, but due to his young age and school For other reasons, the parents always disagree. Little Zade, who is addicted to the "Gesar" Tibetan drama, secretly went to the county cultural center art troupe to apply for the role of Gesar actor with the support of his mother. The persistent Zade finally impressed the director of the county cultural center, and the curator promised to spend his spare time Zade was taught to perform the "Gesar" Tibetan play, and finally Zade's dream was realized step by step.