Zhan Tianjiao 2

In a certain offshore area in Southeast Asia, the Chixiao security team under the famous security group accepted the task to rescue Svenson from the illegal imprisonment on Mazars Island, which was illegally controlled by wild wolves. At the same time, Liang Yichuan, the accomplice of wild wolf and the cunning drug lord, had a facelift. Later, he changed the face of Swenson, first, revenge for his dead brother, and more importantly, his fraudulent use of others' identity is more deceptive and concealed. This was an arduous battle. The security officers broke through numerous resistances and risked their lives to rescue Svenson, and at the same time rescued all the players imprisoned by the wolf in the name of the game.