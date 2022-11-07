Zhen jia gong fu

Not Available

Hsia Hu sneakily graduates from the Shaolin Monastery without completing his required training. During his first encounters with people outside the monastery, Hsia Hu realizes that people are mistaking him for his twin brother, Hsiao Fu, who happens to be a criminal and an expert in the art of Kung-Fu. He is now treated with respect as well as fear and is taking advantage of his mistaken identity. His fun comes to a halt when he is confronted by Yi Lan, a former accomplice turned enemy.