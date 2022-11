Not Available

A young woman named Alfinaz, the mother of two children is going to leaving for a long journey. Husband is a life prisoner and the wife is an exemplary muslim woman and submissive to her husband. She is waiting for him and not losing hope for his release. The film tells us about a female power and submissiveness of a wife to her husband and to God. The message of the film also concerns hardships and praise to God, resignation of a woman who is destined to be a Wife.