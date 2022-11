Not Available

The film is about a woman medical doctor (Vera Yureneva) who finds out that her husband (Mosjoukine) is cheating on her. Faced with this domestic crisis, the character played by Vera must decide what is more important, her home life or her career. In this proto-feminist story, (with more than a nod to Ibsen's The Doll House) the doctor ditches her husband and strikes out on her own.