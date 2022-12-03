Женский взгляд

Not Available

A sensuous anthology of five short stories directed by young female directors with their own unique vision. Each of the stories in its own way examines different aspects of the life of modern women, plunging into their problems and experiences. The novel "Kindred Spirit" tells about a prostitute's love date with a major, and in "Marjanja" the sisters are looking for ways to come to an understanding. The heroes of the novel "Schrodinger's Paradise" are desperately searching for their Self, and the will of chance comes to their aid. In the "Issue", the main character realizes the falsity of her relationship with her best friend and keenly anticipates the passing of youth, and in the "Observer", the characters meet a real soul mate and find true happiness.