Zhi ming xing sao rao

Office worker Amy goes berserk and tries to stab her boss, Cheuk, accusing him of sexual harassment and rape. The higher-ups accept Amy's description of the event and Cheuk is suspended, in spite of the fact that in-house lawyer Joe believes the man is innocent. He's right: Amy and scheming department head Jacquline are lovers and conspired to bring about Cheuk's downfall, giving Jacquline a better shot at becoming the new CEO. However, Joe and Jacquline used to be lovers and he knows her scheming and duplicitous nature all too well.