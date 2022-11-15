Not Available

Zhi ming xing sao rao

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Office worker Amy goes berserk and tries to stab her boss, Cheuk, accusing him of sexual harassment and rape. The higher-ups accept Amy's description of the event and Cheuk is suspended, in spite of the fact that in-house lawyer Joe believes the man is innocent. He's right: Amy and scheming department head Jacquline are lovers and conspired to bring about Cheuk's downfall, giving Jacquline a better shot at becoming the new CEO. However, Joe and Jacquline used to be lovers and he knows her scheming and duplicitous nature all too well.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images