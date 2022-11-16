Zhivi komini

Not Available

In the old houses of a mountain village, intellectuals from the capital city have settled down. One of the settlers, a notorious bohemian and joker, left a funeral screenplay and video recordings directing his farewell to life. Nobody is aware that he has purchased a burial plot in the cemetery with a rock underneath it. While building his tomb, his confessions, memories and jokes are flowing from the improvised film shows at the local pub and the mourning ceremony evolves into a bash.