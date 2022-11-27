Zhong Kui: Kill Demon Legend

Not Available

During the Tang Dynasty, the demon was in power, and Wu Chenzi, the head of the Tianshi Mansion, protected the world, and sealed the demon king Mu Feng with his own primitive spirit, trying to influence the demon king. Unexpectedly, Mufeng's beloved man, the Flower Demon Wind Siniang, came to seek revenge, and washed the Heavenly Master's House with blood. In desperation, Wu Chenzi turned his spirit and demon king demon into Zhong Kui. Zhong Kui, who is half-human and half-natural by nature and good and evil, faced with the mentoring and apprenticeship of Wuchenzi in Heavenly Master's Mansion, the temptation of the demon world should be threatened.