Zhong Kui The Demon Buster

The sinful demon spirit with white hair and green threads is causing trouble in the world, leading the head of the Demon Refining Department Zhong Kui to search for the demon. Zhong Kui rushes to Qing Shui Town to look for her whereabouts. Bounty hunter Mo Li intervenes in Qing Shui Town just at that moment, making Zhong Kui believe that she is hiding in Qing Shui Town. With the help of He Jinshui, the deacon of the demon refining division of the town, Zhong Kui searched for the trail and repeatedly confronted the bounty hunter, Mo Li, who saw catching Silk White Hair as a bet with Zhong Kui, and competed with him in many fights. What kind of demon is the white hair and blue silk? Why make waves? Who is the ultimate winner of the bet between Zhong Kui and Mo Li?