Aida, a rising actress from a rural background, finds herself overnight, expelled from her home and wandering the streets of Cairo with her bourgeois neighbor, Samiha. With the help of a young man named Yassin, the two women begin their journey to seek shelter. Between ordinary and disastrous events, the three move on a journey of self-exploration, while developing an extraordinary friendship, such as a thin flower that blossoms from a thorny belly.