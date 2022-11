Not Available

This light-hearted action comedy hybrid-where crooks and cops work together to make a better Hong Kong - was hailed for its British humor and Italian style as well as its unique Chinese flavor. In fact, the Hong Kong Movie New named it "one of the most hilarious comedies among the Mandarin productions in recent years." Enjoy the fast-moving and funny tale of a pretty pickpocket tangling with jewel heists, wallet snatchings, and a drug trafficking ring.