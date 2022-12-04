Журавли над Ильменем

Not Available

A military drama about the fate of yesterday's schoolboy, a modest young man from a remote Yakut village, who became a fearless Soviet warrior in the year of trials. Not having time to experience the joys of family life with a young wife, the hero says goodbye to her and goes to the front. The film highlights the heroic fate of the Yakut soldiers during the Great Patriotic War, based on the true events that took place on Lake Ilmen in the Novgorod region, and the equally tragic fate of those who remained in the rear - Churapchinsky immigrants who were forced to leave their native places.