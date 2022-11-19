Not Available

Ziba is an upper-class housewife in today's modern Tehran. Unable to relate to her environment or to her alienating life, she lives within her repetition unable to express to those around her what is wrong. But one long summer day, Ziba finds herself in an unexpected situaiton in the company of people unknown to her, confronted with her own choices and indecisions. Not a character portrait per se, this film works as a visceral metaphor of the general state of oppression and silence in Iran today.