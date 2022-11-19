Zig and Zag: Best Bitz from Back Den

Not Available

Its 21 years since the mischievous duo arrived from Zog and hit our screens on RTÉ and since then day time television has never been the same. From that fateful day in 1987 a generation of children grew up watching the beige one and his purple spotty brother turn children’s television on its head along with all the students who used to bunk off school to watch all the anarchy..! This nostalgia DVD brings us on trip down memory lane with the best bits from the days with Ian Dempsey, Ray Darcy and all the old gang..! It features classic comedy clips with Dustin, Zuppy and many of the old faithful characters such as Captain Joke and Captain Pillowcase. So for pure reminisecne and a good old giggle this is an ideal gift for young and old..!