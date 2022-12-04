Not Available

There are already more Gypsies in Europe than Danes, for example. Estimates range from 6-11 million. They live everywhere, but especially in the east, and although they live everywhere, you can't see them anywhere. The average European hardly knows anything about them. Mucha's documentary tries to change this circumstance and sensitively throw prejudices overboard. With U5 Filmproduktion, Stanislaw Mucha has brought an old-established Frankfurt production company on board, and continues his habit of working with a local company. - @LFFI