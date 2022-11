Not Available

Recorded at the Palladium in Los Angeles, this 1987 concert features reggae artists Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers performing tracks from their Grammy-winning album "Conscious Party," including "Tumblin' Down," "We Propose" and "Tomorrow People." Ziggy also pays tribute to his legendary father -- reggae great Bob Marley -- by covering a pair of his classic tunes: "Rat Race" and "Time Will Tell."