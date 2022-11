Not Available

Singing selections from his second solo platter, "Love Is My Religion" (which won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album), Ziggy Marley delivers an inspired performance at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles. Tunes include "Make Some Music," "Into the Groove," "Rastaman Vibration," "Tumblin' Down," "Concrete Jungle," "Look Who's Dancing," "No More Trouble," "Still the Storms," "Tomorrow People" and the title track.