Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers LIVE! is the absolute best live performance of the GRAMMY-winning reggae artists, an incomparable positive vibration of the musical ambassadors of Marley Magic. For the first time, you will enjoy 17 of their greatest songs on DVD in incredible 5.1 Digital Surround Sound live and in concert. This intense musical celebration captures the unique spirit of a Melody Makers show. Finally, loyal fans, newcomers and listeners of all ages can take home that joyous feeling of being a part of the music.