Zila Ghaziabad movie is a biopic, based on the notorious gangster Omprakash alias Babloo Srivastava's life. The movie is based on a war between two rival groups of Gurjars. One led by Satbir Gurjar (played by Vivek Oberoi) and the other led by Mahender Fauji Baisla, played by Arshad Warsi during 1990,s and the role of controversial Thakur police wala Pritam Singh. (a series of real life incidents) which happened in Ghaziabad. The Area around Ghaziabd and NOIDA is Gurjar dominated since old times. Mahendra Fauji Bainsla was an ex serviceman Indian Army and had fought in the Indo Pak wars of 1965 and 1971.