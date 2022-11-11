Not Available

The story develops for the new year in a small town near Moscow on the background of criminal events. On the way home in a strange city, Alexander and his father, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, fall into random tragic circumstances in which both are badly injured at the gas station from drunken juvenile delinquents. Alexander's father gets into intensive care, and he received minor injuries, becomes a dangerous witness, which must be eliminated. After the unsuccessful attempt on Alexander, he himself will be forced to start a dangerous pursuit, during which his hunters will suddenly become victims. In the upcoming battle with a cruel gang, the hero will go from atheism to his own religion and discover forgotten and truly immutable values, such as: charity, friendship and faith.