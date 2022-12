Not Available

Where previously an unbroken white self-confidence did not even allow the question as to the existence and function of the "other", the black African, to arise, nowadays an enlightened generation is attempting to cover up the difference in the assumption that the habit of ignoring race will be understood as a tactful, even generous liberal gesture. The outline of one's own soul, a "white negro". The film is an attempt to admit more identity, a feeling and searching for validity.