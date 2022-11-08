Not Available

Fred (Peter Cieslinski) is a journalist who investigates the death of a man in room 36 in this psychological thriller. He interviews the man's widow (Babett Arens) and her deranged mother (Anne- Marie Blanc) for clues as to how the man died in a hotel room that is rented by the hour. Also under suspicion is a stranger named Becker who lives next to the room where the killing took place. Flashbacks and nightmare scenes are used but do not have the impact of the rest of the feature.