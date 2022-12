Not Available

Zinat, who experimentally provided health services to the villagers of Salakh on Qeshm Island, discovered the burqa to get well and wore a health uniform, and was one of the first women on the island to work outside the home. Zinat is the only native of the island who ran for the ten-seat council in the first city and village elections (March 1998). A special day deals with the events and discussions related to Zinat's candidacy on election day as a woman.