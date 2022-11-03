Not Available

Zindagi Ek Juaa

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    After saving the life of his employer, Jagjit Singh alias JJ (Anupam Kher), Harikishan (Anil Kapoor) is promoted with a wage increase that he had only dreamt of. Anxious to please his employer Harikishan agrees to have his name changed to Harry, and does anything that he is instructed to do. Soon Harry realises that he has been aiding his employer in illegal activities. When he tries to break away, he is told that his mom (Asha Sharma) is and will be held captive to guarantee his cooperation. Harry must now come up with a scheme that will guarantee his safety as well as the freedom of his mom, and at the same time save himself from being arrested by the police.

    Cast

    		Anil KapoorHari 'Harry' Krishan
    		Madhuri DixitJuhi Singh
    		Anupam KherJagjit 'JJ' Singh
    		Shakti KapoorShakti Dholakia
    		Suresh OberoiCBI Officer Suresh Chandra Bhatnagar
    		Amrish PuriBhalla

    View Full Cast >

    Images