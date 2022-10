Not Available

Zindagi Tere Naam is a 2012 Hindi-language Indian feature film directed by Ashu Trikha, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Ranjeeta in lead roles and the film is a matured love story. The film was completed in 2008, but released only in 2012 with limited prints. The film is based on the American Nicholas Sparks' novel The Notebook and the 2004 movie of the same name.