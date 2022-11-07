Zindagi Zindagi

Not Available

This movie revolves around a village hospital that was built by a generous hearted man, Choudhury Ramprasad (Ashok Kumar) who is also a patient in the hospital. The other patients include Isamil (Iftekhar), Dayaram (Anwar Hussain), Ratan (Jalal Agha), and the doctor is Dr. Sunil (Sunil Dutt). Amongst the patient is a singer (Deb Mukherji), who loves Shyama (Farida Jalal) a worker in the hospital. When Meeta Sharma (Waheeda Rehman) comes to the hospital to admit her son, she meets Sunil and their romance is rekindled. In the background of the hospital atmosphere is an election in the village, which is proceeding smoothly, but causing a disturbance is Ramprasad's son (Ramesh Deo). Other supporting caste include Jagirdar, Chand Usmani, and Jankidas.