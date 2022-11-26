Žingsniai naktį

Not Available

Vabalas’s thesis film “Footsteps in the Night” (1962) portrays Kaunas in 1943, occupied by the German army. Alex, who recently returned to the city, tries to join the anti-Nazi resistance, but is captured and imprisoned. He soon starts planning his escape. Even though the screenplay was forced on him by his superiors, Vabalas managed to avoid creating an overly-heroic film. Instead, his work is filled with tension and complex characters. The film involved one of the most memorable scenes in Lithuanian cinema, portraying prisoners dancing by the fire. (Kino Pavasaris)