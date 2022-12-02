Not Available

"Zinn" is a reflection on the changing and unchanging geology of a Dartmoor river. Filmed on location with a 16mm clockwork Bolex camera at Bantham on the coast of South Devon, Zinn is a creative exploration of the temporalities and effects of deep time, to which Moore responded intuitively to the location at low tide one summer afternoon. The 16mm clockwork Bolex camera became a sensory extension of his body, capturing on film his intuitive response to the embodied experience of the particular landscape of the estuarine beach as the tide came in; its sands shaped by cycles of sedimentation and erosion, grinding down the rocks of nearby Dartmoor over many millions of years. The sound design uses sonified data from the Large Hadron Collider to imagine the deep time processes taking place within the granite core of Dartmoor, with resonant bass undertones suggesting geological infrasound.