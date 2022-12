Not Available

Zion National Park is one of the most spectacular geological areas. From the sculpted walls of Zion Canyon, to the weathered sandstone of the Checkerboard Mesa you'll experience Zion at its very best. Through beautiful photography and fascinating computer animation, you'll learn about the area's geologic history and how these amazing formations came to be. This is nature at her most splendid, a vision of her elegance, a proof of her power, and always, a hint of her mystery.