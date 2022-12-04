Not Available

Ziyara means visit to the saints, a popular practice common to both Jews and Muslims in Morocco. Today most of the Jews have left, but their saints are still there. The director goes to meet their guardians, humble and magnificent muslim caretakers of her Jewish memory. The wound of separation is still open, the echo of the Middle Eastern wars hunts silently the encounter, but the camera reweaves the link. It gathers stories, smiles, hospitality and blessings, carrying the film towards a new complicity between the filmer and those who are filmed.