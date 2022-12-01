Not Available

In the eighth episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Samaneh Moafi conducts a “pilgrimage” to the Dez and Karkheh rivers in the Khuzestan Province of southwest Iran. This performative retelling of a story by writer and anthropologist Jalal al-e Ahmad weaves together personal, media, and archival documentation. Ziyarat (زیارت) uses installation, objects, imagery, and movement to shed light upon the maintenance of the sugarcane industry and its relationship to water and the ecology of place.