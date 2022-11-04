Zlota maska

Not Available

Złota Maska (Polish for Golden Mask) is a Polish melodrama film directed by Jan Fethke based on two novels by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz. Although shot and scheduled for release in 1939, the post-production was interrupted by the outbreak of World War II, the subsequent need to pass German censorship meant it received only limited release in occupied Poland in 1940. The copy which survived has altered credits and subplot removed — scenes with Igo Sym (Nazi collaborator) were cut after the war.