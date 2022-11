Not Available

Northern Morocco. Beginning of the 90s. With his Bac in hand, Rahil decides, against the advice of his family, to continue his studies at the University. There she discovers the growing influence of the Islamists. A handful of union activists are trying to resist. Said, a brilliant student, until then on the sidelines of the movement, decides to conquer it, to throw himself with all his might into the fight ... Fallen under the spell, is Rahil ready to commit in turn?