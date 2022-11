Not Available

Father, leaving for work on a summer morning, swears with his grandfather. Grandfather is trying to talk with his granddaughter, but she, like her father, does not care about grandfather. Father, returning from work, can not find a daughter who went out with friends for a walk. When the daughter returns, he tries to talk to her, but the grandfather and the wife who came in intervenes in the conversation. Another day of hot summer ends with a thunderstorm.