ZODIAC 12: FIVE STEPS OF LOVE

Huy is a Sagittarius playboy, fun-loving and always surrounded by short-term girlfriends, one of whom is Chi, an aggressive Leo who always tries her best to get what she wants. Then My, an innocent and gentle Pisces, comes into his life, taking his breath away despite their opposing zodiac sign combination. Hence, Huy devises five steps to capturing My's heart. Coupling smart storytelling and clever inserts of the zodiac signs, the movie will lead its audience from one surprise to another as it uncovers Huy, My, and Chi's love triangle and their fight for love and friendship.