There is a very good chance you have been a fan of Zoë Bell's work for many years and never realized it. From such series as the 90s-tastic 'Xena: Warrior Princess' and Quentin Tarantino's bloody epic 'Kill Bill' movies, Zoë has been jumping, kicking, punching, and otherwise giving fans the amazing stunts they so desperately crave. We dive into these decades of action in this episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Magic Hour.