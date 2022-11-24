Not Available

It was a "cult" movie when I watched this movie in the theater in germany in 1971. "Siggi" played by Giulia Folliana had some very funny and original lines. Still a teenager in the early 70's, I was a big fan of hers. She should have made way more movies like this one, and the producers and moviemakers should have discovered her great star potential. I'm sure that would have happened in hollywood. Unfortunately she had to work in germany, where her talents where wasted in corny, dull and superficial movies. I voted an "8" for this well crafted 70's period peace.