Extreme athlete Jordan Hoffart shows off his prowess in this full-length movie featuring the blue-hued alien Zolar -- son of Sylvester "Skip" Crovo -- whom wanna-be skateboarding superstars recruit to teach them how to ride a board like the pros. When they meet Zolar, their newest team member, the kids have to get over their initial prejudice and learn how to hang with someone physically unlike them but just as dedicated to the sport as they are.