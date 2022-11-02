Zolykha's Secret

Not Available

A rural Afghan family living at the base of a mountain, struggles to survive during the last year of the Taliban and the beginning of a new war that still rages. Living under harsh and oppressive conditions, the family finds comfort in one another and in trying to rebuild their mountainous home. The youngest daughter, Zolykha, is specially receptive, curious and clairvoyant. Zolykha can sense and see spirits of strange men from the past that roam the hills and mountains behind her home. As Zolykha and her older siblings, Amena and Zalmai struggle to find meaning in life's natural and man-made tragedies, they discover new convictions to carry on.