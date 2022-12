Not Available

Professor Jake Northrop is horrified to learn that his experimental, bio-computer bacteria turns people into flesh-eating monsters. While most of his accidental creations are lumbering idiots, some are very different. They can outrun you. They can out-think you, and they're hungry. With the help of Bill Santini, a homeless veteran, and a small group of survivors, the professor must run a gauntlet of ghouls to escape Center City and find a cure for the zombie plague.