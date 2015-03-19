2015

Zombeavers

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Comedy

Release Date

March 19th, 2015

Studio

Armory Films

ZOMBEAVERS is an action-packed horror/comedy in which a group of college kids staying at a riverside cabin are menaced by a swarm of deadly zombie beavers. A weekend of sex and debauchery soon turns gruesome as the beavers close in on the kids. Riding the line between scary, sexy and funny, the kids are soon fighting for their lives in a desperate attempt to fend off the hoard of beavers that attack them in and around their cabin.

Cast

Rachel MelvinMary
Cortney PalmZoe
Lexi AtkinsJenn
Hutch DanoSam
Peter GilroyBuck
Rex LinnSmythe

