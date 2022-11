Not Available

3 amateur burglars steal the "Book of Wurzelfurz" which is said to bring the dead back to life. When one of them gets killed in a firefight with the police, the other two use the book to bring him back from the dead. Their plan works but the re-animated friend turns into a rabid monster, hungry for human flesh. Soon, all hell breaks lose and the "Brunstelwald" is swarming again with the undead...