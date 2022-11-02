Zombi Fourest: The Tanzwut

Not Available

Pat the Vampire has been given a pair of impostor sunglasses that he must destroy. The glasses must be destroyed before any zombie can get them, or that zombie will become the king of the zombies and have the power to leave the Cottontail Fourest. Pat is sent out but when he gets loft, he calls Soldier Chris for help. Soldier Chris enlists the help of Simon and Duct Dann to create the Fellowship of the Blood Pack. Sporting powerful sunglasses, the pack races for the fourest as fast as they can. Duct Dann picks up a weird man by hitting him while racing to the fourest. Neddy Walker, a blind photographer joins the pack. Pat is must face the burden of the sunglasses, as he faces zombies dancing and flapping like they never have before, in order to gain control over the glasses.