Zombi Kampung Pisang

The peace and serenity of Kampung Pisang (Banana Village) is thrown into complete chaos one fateful night….. .The troubles start with the sudden death of Pak Abu, the Kampung’s main Al-Quran reader, who suddenly falls off his bike in front of three kampong men. These three troublemakers are always hanging around the roadside, plucking their guitar and singing (especially during prayer time). The three lads, Husin, Atan and Mat Karan rush Pak Abu’s body back to his house, and quickly tell the great tale to Pak Jabit, the head of the kampong. Pak Jabit goes over to Pak Abu’s house to pay his respects, but suddenly dies when looking at Pak Abu’s prostate body.