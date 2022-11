Not Available

“Zombi Kilang Biskut” tells the story of Husin, who returns to Kampung Pisang to work in a biscuit factory in Taiping as a ‘supervisor’ after having been cheated on by the ‘Get Rich Quick’ scheme in Singapore. In the factory itself, Husin meets his old friends again including Usop, Deris and Mat Karan. They then get involved in solving a mystery, with violent zombies in the factory itself.