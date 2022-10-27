1980

Zombie

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1980

Studio

Variety Film Production

A zombie is found aboard a boat off the New York coast which belongs to a famous scientist. Peter West, a journalist, travels to the Antilles with Ann, the daughter of the scientist. On the way, they meet with with Brian, an ethnologist, and Susan. When they arrive at Matul Island, they find Dr. Menard, and discover a terrifying disease which is turning the islanders into horrifying zombies which devour human flesh and seem indestructible....

Cast

Ian McCullochPeter West
Richard JohnsonDr. David Menard
Olga KarlatosPaola Menard
Al CliverBrian Hull
Auretta GaySusan Barrett
Stefania D'AmarioMenard's Nurse

